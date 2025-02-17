Durban Collision: Driver killed, passenger critically injured

IOL A man was killed after his vehicle ploughed into a stationary truck on Edwin Swale, Durban on Monday morning.

A man was killed in a horror crash on Edwin Swales in Durban at around 5 am on Monday.

According to ALS Paramedics, the accident occurred just before Bluff Road.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find total carnage as a light motor vehicle had ploughed into a stationary truck," said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

He said the light motor vehicle had two occupants and found that both occupants were severely entrapped.

"The eThekwini Fire Department assisted ALS Paramedics in getting the men free.

"And on assessment unfortunately paramedics found the driver, a male in his 30s had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on scene.

"The passenger, also a male in his 30s, was found to have sustained critical injuries and was stabilized on scene by Advanced life support paramedics before he was taken to a nearby facility for the further care he needed."

Jamieson said events leading up to the collision are unknown, but both Durban Metro and SAPS were on the scene.

In another incident, a family of four was critically injured in a single-vehicle accident on the N3 highway before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Sunday afternoon.