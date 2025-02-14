KwaZulu-Natal Health Department urges calm amid Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in schools

EThekwini Municipality is calling for calm after confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease were reported at a school in Phoenix.

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for calm amid rising cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) at primary schools.

The department said the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 36 from six cases reported between February 6 and 10.

"The affected learning facilities are in Phoenix, Greenwood Park, and Umhlanga," the department said.

So far, nine schools have been visited by an outreach team to investigate the outbreak.

"We are concerned about these growing numbers, but in the same breath we would like to appeal for calm. It is important for people to understand HFMD, including what it is, how it can be prevented, its symptoms and how is transmitted," said department spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa.

He urged parents to ensure that children have no direct contact with persons who are ill.

"Those who are affected by HFMD, with severe disease or complications, are urged to visit the nearest healthcare facility. Learners who are symptomatic of HFMD should be kept at home until they feel better," he said.

HFMD, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a fairly common a viral infection, which mainly affects infants and children

"HFMD is caused by a group of viruses known as enteroviruses. It usually occurs in small outbreaks at crèches / day-care centres during summer and autumn months," the NICD said.

Symptoms

In all instances, the learners were found to be suffering from flu-like symptoms, as well as blisters, and swollen hands. The children’s parents were called by the school principal to come and pick them up. The symptoms of HFMD usually start three to seven days after being infected, and last between seven to 10 days.

Maintain good health

The Department would like to emphasise the importance of maintaining good health and cleanliness, which includes frequent hand washing, no sharing of utensils, such as cutlery, cups, and toothbrushes, and opening windows to allow for air to circulate.

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality said the situation is under control.

"A virtual training session was held today, 14 February with circuit managers and school principals, with another session planned next week for healthcare workers. The City’s Communicable Disease Team will also visit schools and communities to raise awareness and promote hygiene practices as part of strengthening response efforts," the City said.

[email protected]

IOL