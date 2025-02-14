Durban Businessman Thoshan Panday's house arrest lifted amid tax fraud charges

File Alleged fraudster Thoshan Panday has had his bail conditions relaxed. Picture: File image

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, who is facing tax fraud charges, had a victory when the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday lifted his house arrest.

Panday was arrested in September 2024 and granted R100,000 bail in December 2024.

Part of his bail conditions, due to his medical condition, was that he be confined to house arrest.

This week Panday launched an application to have his bail conditions relaxed.

Speaking about Friday's court proceedings, Henry Mamothame spokesperson for The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said the court lifted Panday's house arrest.

"The court also granted him permission to travel for business purposes within the boundaries of South Africa."

Mamothame said part of his bail conditions included that the Department Of Home Affairs cancel any of his travel documents and not issue any new ones.

"Panday was ordered not to leave the Republic of South Africa."

The businessman currently has two matters before the courts.

The first one is where he and eight others are charged with fraud concerning the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Panday alongside top cop former provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Mmamonye Ngobeni, and two policemen are accused of colluding in the awarding of a contract valued at over R47 million on accommodation for the SAPS.

The pre-trial hearing for that matter will be heard on May 8.

In another matter, Panday was arrested in September 2024 for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of R7.3 million.

The trial is set down between October 6, 2025, to 24 October 2025.

IOL News