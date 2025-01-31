Shailen Singh Murder: Bail decision looms for Govender brothers

IOL Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren are accused of killing Shailen Singh (insert) will await a ruling on their bail application.

The Govender brothers will spend another weekend at Westville Prison as the ruling for their bail application is expected to be handed down on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The long-drawn-out bail application which began on January 13, 2025, is expected to reach its conclusion when Magistrate Kevin Broughton is expected to pass his ruling.

The brothers Ferrel Govender,40, and Darren Govender,35, were arrested on January 1, 2025.

They have been charged with the pre-meditated murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh.

They face a Schedule 6 bail application and have to provide the court with exceptional circumstances as to why they should be released on bail.

The State's case

The State claims that they have a prima facie case against the brothers.

In an explosive affidavit handed to the court by lead investigator Bob Pillay, the State claims that Singh's murder on December 29, 2024, was a result of a love affair.

The State alleges that Singh was having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

The identity of the girlfriend has not been disclosed by IOL.

The State also said it had CCTV footage placing both brothers at the scene of the crime and that cellphone calls were made from Ferrel's cellphone to the deceased.

The State is asking the court not to release the brothers on bail and said apart from an evading trial, they were likely to interfere with State witnesses

The Defence Case:

The brothers have proclaimed their innocence saying that if released on bail they would attend trial to clear their names.

Both businessmen in the Durban area, the Govender brothers told the court that they play an active role in their kids' lives and told the court that their families relied on them financially.

Both brothers said they handed themselves over to the police and had no reason to evade trial.

They deny the allegations they killed Singh.

Ferrel, the owner of Pro-Secure, a security company with over 3,000 staff and 8,000 customers, told the court that the livelihoods of his staff were at stake with his continuous incarceration.

Singh's family

This week marked a month that Shailen, 32, the owner of a logistics company was killed.

His father, Pradeep Singh, a regular face at the Durban courthouse, said all they wanted was justice to prevail.

He said his son loved his wife, his child, and his pet Hugo.

The family said they were heartbroken following Singh's untimely death.

What next?

The brothers are set to spend another weekend at Westville Prison.

If granted on bail on Monday the brothers will attend their trial from the comfort of their home.

If denied bail, the brothers could appeal the decision.

They could appeal the matter in the Durban High Court and go all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

If still unsuccessful in their application for bail, then the brothers will remain at Westville Prison as awaiting-trial prisoners for the remainder of the trial.

IOL News