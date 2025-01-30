Suspected Phoenix drug dealer allegedly linked to drive-by shootings to remain behind bars

IOL A suspected drug dealer arrested at home in Westham, Phoenix this week will remain behind bars. Picture: SAPS

A suspected Phoenix drug dealer made his first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Westham, Phoenix.

Police said drugs, guns, ammunition, drug manufacturing machines, and firearms belonging to the South African Police Services (SAPS) were seized.

Rommel Chol Ramratham, 26, appeared in court where he faced various charges including drug possession and illegal possession of firearms.

Ramratham is alleged to be part of drug turf wars and drive-by shootings.

Police said they were also investigating the possibility that he was working in cahoots with cops.

He is to remain in jail until his next appearance on February 11, 2025, KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda told IOL.

Speaking about the arrest, Nethsuinda said: "Members of the Provincial Organised Crime and Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit received information about a man who was suspected to be having firearms in each of his vehicles."

He said as police pounced, the 26-year-old man attempted to flee his home.

"He was found in possession of a firearm and drugs. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two shotguns inside his apartment.

"The other five firearms were found inside each of his five vehicles.

At the time police were trying to access Ramratham's luxurious fully armored SUV vehicle for a further search.

IOL News