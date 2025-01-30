Police shoot dead notorious gang leader, aged 22, in KwaZulu-Natal

Police in KZN have killed a notorious gang leader, wanted for a spate of robberies and crimes across Durban.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have shot dead a gang leader, wanted for a spate of armed robberies and murder in the province.

The deceased, leader of the notorious Inanda West Gang and an accomplice were killed following a shoot-out in Cottonlands, Verulam, on Thursday afternoon.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had gathered intelligence on the leader's movements.

"The gang leader and his two accomplices who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition. When the three left Umhlanga, they swapped vehicles and vigilant police managed to identify them and followed them until the suspects parked their vehicle along Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands," Netshiunda said.

When police approached the car, the suspects opened fire.

"A shootout ensued. The 22-year-old gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout. A search is underway for the third suspect who narrowly evaded arrest," Netshiunda added.