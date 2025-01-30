Police shoot dead notorious gang leader, aged 22, in KwaZulu-Natal
Police in KZN have killed a notorious gang leader, wanted for a spate of robberies and crimes across Durban.
Image: SAPS
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have shot dead a gang leader, wanted for a spate of armed robberies and murder in the province.
The deceased, leader of the notorious Inanda West Gang and an accomplice were killed following a shoot-out in Cottonlands, Verulam, on Thursday afternoon.
KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had gathered intelligence on the leader's movements.
"The gang leader and his two accomplices who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition. When the three left Umhlanga, they swapped vehicles and vigilant police managed to identify them and followed them until the suspects parked their vehicle along Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands," Netshiunda said.
When police approached the car, the suspects opened fire.
"A shootout ensued. The 22-year-old gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout. A search is underway for the third suspect who narrowly evaded arrest," Netshiunda added.
The crime scene in Verulam where a known and wanted gang leader was killed.
Image: SAPS
He said the gang leader had a warrant of arrest issued against him for a murder.
"He was linked to over 20 cases and had allegedly killed over 10 people. His other cases included attempted murder, robberies, intimidation and arson. The suspects' vehicle was yet to be thoroughly searched, however, a firearm had already been found in the possession of the gang leader," he said.
Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said the ideal situation would be for the police to have arrested the suspect alive so that he could face his charges in court and bring closure to many of his victims and their families.
"He unfortunately attempted to kill police officers and such an act invited the police to defend themselves, and in doing so he decided his own fate," the commissioner said.
IOL