A month since my son Shailen Singh's murder: 'We are heartbroken and want those responsible to pay'

A month since the death of his son Shailen Singh, Pradeep Singh said all they wanted was justice.

The father of Shailen Singh, who was brutally murdered in December was at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday where the bail application is set to continue.

This week marks a month that Singh was killed in a parking lot in Umhlanga.

Two brothers Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender have been arrested for Singh's murder. They are accused of killing Singh over an alleged love triangle.

Speaking to IOL a month after his son's death, Pradeep Singh said all they wanted was justice.

Wearing a T-shirt with his son's face Singh said: "We are heartbroken as a family. Shailen was our only son.

"Everyone is heartbroken. We miss him so much. His wife, his mother, his sister and especially his dog, Hugo."

Shailen loved his wife and his baby, and his pet to bits.

When asked about the delay in the bail application Singh said they were pleased with the police investigation and hopeful that justice would prevail.

He declined to comment on the affair allegations saying the truth would be revealed.

The brothers are facing a Schedule 6 bail application in which they have to provide the court with exceptional circumstances as to why they should be released on bail.

The matter is ongoing.

IOL