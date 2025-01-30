30 days in jail: Murder-accused Govender brothers' bail application to continue

IOL Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender are expected back in the Durban Magistrate's Court as their bail application continues. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

The bail application of Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender is set to continue in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Today will mark 30 days that the brothers have been remanded at Westville Prison following their arrest for the murder of Shailen Singh.

Singh, 32, was killed on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga at around noon.

On January 1, 2025, both brothers were arrested in connection with Singh's death.

The State alleges that Singh was killed because of an alleged affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

They further allege that CCTV footage places both brothers at the crime scene.

Lead investigator Warrant Officer Bob Pillay in an affidavit said that Ferrel allegedly shot Singh 10 times.

The brothers, both businessmen, have denied the allegations.

They say they would attend court to clear their names if granted bail.

Ferrel the owner of Pro-Secure has argued that the livelihoods of his 3,000 staff were at risk with his continuous incarceration.

The court heard that the company has a national footprint with over 8,000 staff.

Outside court, people have been protesting for the release of the Govender brothers.

The matter is expected to continue on Thursday with the State presenting its arguments and a possible ruling on the bail application.

IOL News