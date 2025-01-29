eThekwini warns of water restrictions along highway area due to N3 upgrade operations
Construction and engineering staff at one of the sites under construction along the N3 in Durban.
Image: Se-Anne Rall/IOL
Residents in several areas around the eThekwini Municipality will face water restrictions as a result of the N3 highway upgrades.
The eThekwini Municipality's communications unit explained that Pipeline 53 has to be shut down until February 22 in order to relocate the pipelike while South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited or Sanral conducts the upgrade.
"Umgeni-Uthukela Water has isolated the pipeline for repairs. During this process, there will be reduced flow of potable water to some parts of the City from the DV Harris Water Treatment Plant," the City said.
It said residents are urged to reduce their consumption to avoid reservoirs running dry.
One of the sites under construction along the N3 in Durban.
Image: Se-Anne Rall/IOL
The following areas will be affected by water restrictions:
* Umbumbulu
* Adams Mission
* KwaXimba
* Cato Ridge
* Georgedale
* Hammarsdale
* Mpumalanga
* Mlaba Village
* Drummond
* Cliffdale
* Skhelekehleni
* Inchanga
* Isithumba
* Hillcrest
* Kwanyuswa
* Bothas Hill
* Kloof
* New Germany
* KwaDabeka
* Westmead
* Tshelimnyama
* Kwandengezi
* Dassenhoek
* Coffee Farm
* Kwandengezi Pitoli
* Ntuzuma
* Mzinyathi
* Crestholme
* Waterfall
* Amatikwe
* Etafuleni
* Amaoti
* Molweni
* Kwanqetho
* Mshazi
* Embo
* Salem
* Zwelibomvu
* Shongweni
* Ntshongweni
* Gillits
For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number: 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]
IOL