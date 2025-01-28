Search for man, 21, presumed drowned at Scottburgh beach in KZN

Emergency services are still searching for a man who went missing at sea in Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The incident took place on Monday at around 7 pm.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the victim is from aMahlongwa.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an NSRI Rocky Bay crewman raised the alarm following eyewitness reports.

By Tuesday morning Lambinon said the search was ongoing at Scottburgh Point Main Beach.

"A police helicopter joined in an extensive air, sea, and shoreline search, where Police divers, assisted by NSRI Rocky Bay, Umdoni lifeguards, and IPSS Search and Rescue, continued in ongoing search efforts."

He added: "Thoughts, care, and compassion are with the family of the missing young man in this difficult time."

There were multiple drownings in the province over the festive season.

In one of the tragedies, a man drowned at Umhlanga Beach on November 25, 2024.

His body was recovered four days later at Clarkes Beach, Ballito.

According to the NSRI, it appeared that the two brothers from Limpopo now living in Johannesburg, were visiting the Drakensberg on a holiday and were returning to Johannesburg when tragedy struck.

"They had decided to go to the beach for a swim before their flight."

"One brother, age 23, who is studying at Limpopo University, had entered the water to swim. He appeared to be caught in rip currents."

In another incident, a man also in his 20s was found drowned in a residential pool in Montclair, south of Durban.

According to ALS Paramedics, it is believed a friend found the young male in the pool after the incident pulled him from the pool, and attempted to resuscitate him, however, he was not successful.

