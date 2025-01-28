LOOK: Fleet of luxury cars raided and suspected Phoenix drug dealer arrested, linked to drive-by shootings
Police raided the premises and found eight firearms, five stun grenades, and several rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing ammunition.
A drug manufacturing machine and different types of drugs were also seized.
Explaining the details of the arrest KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said members of the Provincial Organised Crime and Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit received information about a man who was suspected to be having firearms in each of his vehicles.
He said as police pounced, the 26-year-old man attempted to flee his home.
"He was found in possession of a firearm and drugs. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two shotguns inside his apartment.
"The other five firearms were found inside each of his five vehicles.
"Attempts are still underway to break open his luxurious fully armored SUV vehicle for a further search."
Nethsuinda said one of the recovered pistols belonged to the police service.
"There were also police-issued rounds of ammunition of an R5 rifle and shotgun ammunition and it was also suspected that the recovered stun grenades belonged to the police service."
He said investigations to uncover whether the suspect was working in collusion with police or whether the firearms were stolen.
"The suspect is believed to be involved in the drug turf war drive-by shootings and other drug-related criminal activities."
He said the suspect is expected in court soon.
