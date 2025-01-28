LOOK: Fleet of luxury cars raided and suspected Phoenix drug dealer arrested, linked to drive-by shootings

IOL A 26-year-old man was arrested in Westham in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon after police found drugs and firearms.

Police raided the premises and found eight firearms, five stun grenades, and several rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing ammunition.

A drug manufacturing machine and different types of drugs were also seized.

Explaining the details of the arrest KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said members of the Provincial Organised Crime and Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit received information about a man who was suspected to be having firearms in each of his vehicles.

He said as police pounced, the 26-year-old man attempted to flee his home.

"He was found in possession of a firearm and drugs. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two shotguns inside his apartment.

"The other five firearms were found inside each of his five vehicles.