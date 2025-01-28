Govender brothers remain in jail as bail application procedures postponed

IOL Brothers Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender are to remain behind bars pending the ruling of the bail application.

The bail application of the Govender brothers - Ferrel and Darren - was adjourned on Monday in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

The matter will return to court on Thursday.

The brothers aged 40 and 35, arrested and charged for the murder of Shailen Singh, are applying for bail.

Singh, 32, was gunned down on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot in Umhlanga.

The duo are facing a Schedule 6 bail application in which the State alleges that the murder was pre-planned.

They have to give the court exceptional circumstances as to why they should be released on bail.

On Monday the ruling in the bail application was expected to be handed down.

However, in a twist, Durban Advocate Paul Jorgenson brought an application on behalf of the woman at the center of the alleged affair.

The State alleges that the motive for the murder was that Singh had been having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

Jorgenson said the woman would deny being interviewed by the State and wanted to clarify her version of video evidence shown by the State.

The Magistrate dismissed the 'unusual' application saying that if the witness had a problem she had to approach the State.

Ferrel, the owner of Pro-Secure, has told the court that his business cannot run without him.

The business owner and his brother have denied killing Singh adding that they intend to attend the trial to clear their name.

The State claimed that CCTV footage and cellphone evidence have linked both brothers to the crime scene.

IOL News