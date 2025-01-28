Active crime scene: KZN police seize drugs, guns and ammunition in Phoenix raid

IOL Police are currently at a crime scene in Westham, Phoenix where police have raided a premises and seized guns, drugs and live ammunition. Picture: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal arrested one person in Phoenix, north of Durban after police found guns, drugs, and several rounds of ammunition.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said the crime scene in Westham was still active.

Police have also seized stun grenades.

According to the latest crime statistics Phoenix was part of the 30 police stations to report drug-related crimes across the country over three months.

It was the only area in the province to make the list. Almost 300 drug-related crimes were reported between July 2024 and September 2024.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once received.

IOL News