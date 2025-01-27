KZN police provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi hits back at claims he is corrupt

KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has defended himself against allegations that he tried to obstruct an arrest of an official from the Department of Correctional Services.

Head of police in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has hit back at allegations claiming he is corrupt.

According to reports, Mkhwanazi is alleged to have abused his power by obstructing in the arrest of a senior official at the Department of Correctional Service who is implicated in the operations of a Westville prison-based drug cartel.

The provincial commissioner claimed to have received a call about the arrest and proceeded to contact the prison's management.

Speaking to SAfm, Mkhwanazi stated that police received information about a house on the prison property where drugs were stored.

He stated that no drugs were recovered during the search; instead, they were found in a communal bin. Mkhwanazi said police did not have enough information to make the arrest.

Mkhwanazi also noted that the correct protocols were not followed during the raid

In a strongly-worded media statement, provincial police called the accusations, being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, baseless.

"Police refutes the allegations and accusations contained in that vile communique as baseless, unfounded and as a cheap attempt to create instability within the police machinery, not only in the province but nationally," said KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He said police in the province have been attaining notable success in recent months, and are making criminal uncomfortable.

"These poorly plotted allegations, whose aim is to create enmity between Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi and his seniors as well as colleagues in the province, will never hold any water.

"Such relentless pursuit of organised criminal groups and the dismantling of many of them have made some criminal handlers uncomfortable and some of them are now trying to have a comeback through the court of public opinion," Netshiunda said.

Mkhwanazi urged police in the province to remember their mandate and strive to bring justice to the victims of crime.

"These are challenging times that follow a period of great successes. Having failed on all fronts when they accused us of being trigger-happy, they have now directed their fight to individuals. I remain focused on my job and encourage all police officers to do the same. Together we have been entrusted with keeping the residents of KwaZulu-Natal safe and protect their property. We were trained to ignore empty threats, baseless accusation and no amount of untruths perpetrated against us will force us to take the foot off the pedal," Mkhwanazi said.

[email protected]

IOL