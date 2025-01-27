Judgment expected in the bail application of the Govender brothers accused of killing Shailen Singh

IOL Judgment expected in the bail application of Govender brothers Ferrel and Darren. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

Judgment is expected to be delivered in the bail application of the Govender brothers - Ferrel and Darren- accused of killing uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh.

The brothers were arrested on January 1, 2025.

On Monday, marks 27 days the brothers have been remanded at Westville Prison.

Judgment is expected to be delivered in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

The State alleges that Singh's murder was pre-planned and that there was a feud over an affair.

Singh is accused of having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

The State further alleges that Ferrel shot Singh multiple times in a parking lot on Meridian Drive at around noon on December 29, 2024.

The father of one died at the scene.

The brothers have denied having killed Singh saying that if granted bail they intended to attend their trial to clear their name.

Ferrel, the owner of Pro-Secure, a private security company, with a national footprint, said his business was in jeopardy if he was to remain in prison, and the livelihoods of 3,000 staff were at stake.

Both brothers also have three children each.

The State is asking for the brothers to be denied bail citing reasons that State witnesses were scared, there was prima facie evidence against the accused, and that they would evade trial.

IOL News