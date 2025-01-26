Water supply interruptions expected in uMgungundlovu and parts of eThekwini due to pipeline repairs

uMngeni-uThukela Water has announced a maintenance shutdown of the 53 pipeline, impacting water supply to several communities from January 26 to February 22.

The uMngeni-uThukela Water has announced a planned maintenance shutdown of the 53 pipeline, set to take place from January 26 until February 22.

The shutdown is necessary to repair a section of the pipeline.

“The shutdown and repair work is critical to improving the bulk potable water supply to the Umlaas Road Reservoirs,” uMngeni-uThukela Water stated.

During the shutdown, the uMgungundlovu District and parts of the outer west of the eThekwini Municipality which are all supplied from the Umlaas Road Reservoirs will experience reduced water volumes.

Affected areas are Eston, Mid-Ilovo, Mkhambathini, Umbumbulu Reservoir and the outer west areas of eThekwini.

“While uMngeni-uThukela Water will increase production from its Midmar Water Works to boost supply volumes to the affected areas, we urge communities to assist us by using water sparingly,” uMngeni-uThukela Water said.

The water entity apologised for the inconvenience.

“We also urge the public to continue to use water sparingly,” uMngeni-uThukela Water added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Lower Thukela Waterworks is still not fully operational following leaks that were found on the pipeline from the Waterworks to the Command Reservoir. Leaks were also found on the gravity-supplied pipeline from the Command Reservoir.

uMngeni-uThukela Water said the Command Reservoir level is currently operating below the minimum safe operating level. This has necessitated the outlet of the command reservoir to be isolated to build up the storage. Therefore, the water supply to KwaDukuza has been interrupted.

The leaks were to be repaired on Saturday, January 25.

“Once the storage level in the Command Reservoir improves to safe operating levels, the supply to KwaDukuza will be reinstated,” the entity said.

Zinkwazi, San Souci, Darnall, Lindelani, Nonoti, Blythedale, Saunders Reservoir, Glenhills, Warrenton, Stanger Manor, High Ridge, Shakaville, Townview, Mbozamo, Honolulu Reservoir, Groutville, Ntshawini and Melville were expected to be affected by water supply interruptions.