Seven injured in structural collapse at construction site near King Shaka International Airport

On Saturday afternoon, several emergency services and rescue units responded to reports of a structural collapse on the R102 near King Shaka International Airport.

Services included IPSS Medical Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue Tongaat, Netcare 911, Durban Metro Police Search & Rescue, SAPS Search & Rescue, Tongaat Fire Department, Start Rescue, National Sea Rescue Institute, Reaction Unit South Africa and ALS Paramedics Medical Services.

It is reported that while construction workers were working on a scaffolding inside a factory, the scaffolding gave way.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said: “The collapse occurred on a construction site, leaving five people on the ground injured, and a further two patients stranded, hanging from the roof in their harnesses.

“One patient sustained critical injuries while being stabilised on the scene, the Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift the patient to a Level 1 Trauma Facility.

“The remaining four patients on the ground sustained serious injuries and were transported to various facilities for further care.”

Meyrick said the stranded patients were rescued and brought down to waiting paramedics using a cherry picker and a rope system. Both patients were taken to hospital in serious condition, under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support Paramedics.

Meyrick thanked the various services on the scene for ensuring a smooth rescue and treatment of all patients.

Adding, ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said events leading up to the structural collapse are unknown.

In an unrelated incident, a residential 3-story building under construction collapsed at the intersection of Smew Avenue and Guinea Fowl Street in Lenasia, Johannesburg, earlier this month.

According to eyewitnesses, the collapse was preceded by a loud sound, and people nearby rushed to the scene.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said upon arriving at the scene, they were told two people were at the site of the incident, but after conducting the search and talking to community forums, only one person was present when the building collapsed.

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital and the family of the individual had been notified.

