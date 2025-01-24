KZN supermarket owner Zakariyya Desai, still missing 5 months after he was kidnapped in September

IOL It's been five months that KZN businessman Zakariyya Desai was brazenly kidnapped. PIcture: Unsplash

Five months have passed since KwaZulu-Natal businessman Zakariyya Desai was brazenly kidnapped on September 9, 2024.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) told IOL on Friday morning that they were still searching for Desai.

Desai who owns, Desai's Cash & Carry in KwaDukuza, was taken by force by suspects driving a silver VW Polo after a night prayer. The suspects fired several shots as others tried to stop the kidnapping.

A ransom demand was subsequently made for his release.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the ransom was never paid.

Three people were arrested - two Mozambican nationals and a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer were initially arrested.

This week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the charges against Esmael Maulide Ramos Nangy, Stefane Pereira Da Costa Brites, and Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa were withdrawn.

They were arrested on charges of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

An NPA spokesperson said: "After careful consideration of the matter including consultations with the relevant stakeholders, the State has decided to withdraw charges against all three accused."

The police have yet to release a picture of the missing businessman.

IOL News