Man gunned down in La Lucia described as a 'talented engineer' at Prasa

The 53-year-old man who lost his life in a hail of bullets on Wednesday night in La Lucia, Durban has been identified as an official at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Jacob Khoaele had been traveling in a Ford Ranger when he came under fire on Shelbourne Avenue at around 7.30 pm.

According to a police incident report, Khoaele sustained multiple gunshots to his head and upper body.

A total of 18 cartridges were found on the scene.

In a statement, Prasa Group CEO Hishaam Emeran described Khoaele as a valued member of their team.

"His contributions were greatly appreciated and he played a pivotal role in the recovery program."

Emeran went on to describe Khoaele as a talented engineer.

"Jacob will be greatly missed by all of us who had the privilege of working with him."

KZN police said a case of murder was being probed by Durban North SAPS.

The motive for the killing is not known at this stage.

