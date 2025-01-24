Funding shortfalls delay fire engine deliveries for eThekwini fire services

The eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services Unit had received approval to reprioritise R7 million of its 2024/2025 capital budget to complete projects. Picture: Theo Jeptha / Independent Newspapers

The eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services Unit has received approval to reallocate R7 363 553 from its 2024/2025 capital budget to complete essential projects.

A report presented to the eThekwini Full Council stated that the unit was allocated a budget of R34 109 000 for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The unit spent R8470 000 on the development of new infrastructure and R5 150 000 on the rehabilitation and upgrade of existing facilities. These projects were implemented by Development Engineering and Architectural Services.

The unit also allocated R11 875 446 for the refurbishment of fire engines. The amount of R7 363 553 was allocated for the acquisition of new fire engines. These two projects are implemented by eThekwini City Fleet.

However, the city fleet advised that the new fire engines will not be delivered in the 2024/2025 financial year due to funding provided being insufficient for the two required vehicles, a water carrier, and rescue pumper, because of escalations in the market.

In the report, the city fleet advised that the construction time for each vehicle will prevent their completion and delivery by June 30, 2025.

The report stated that it took 10 months from the issue of the official order to delivery. This has necessitated that funding budgeted for fire engines to be reallocated.

Funding of R100 000 was provided to proceed with packaging for roof replacement at Phoenix Fire Station. This has been addressed through maintenance and this funding will need to be reprioritised to Chatsworth Fire Station to pay the final account for the reinstatement of the boundary wall.

The report stated that projects have been identified within the unit where funding is required.

