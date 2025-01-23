Zweli Mkhize’s tribute to Yusuf Bhamjee: emulating true leadership

ANC member Zweli Mkhize said leaders in South Africa should emulate the type of leadership strategy that the late Yusuf Bhamjee epitomised.

Mkhize, the former Minister of Health, was speaking at a memorial service, held in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, for Bhamjee.

Bhamjee, who died on 03 January 2025, represented the African National Congress (ANC) in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature from 1994 until 2004. He was a member of the National Assembly between 2004 and 2007. He then returned to the provincial legislature where he resigned in 2008 to become the Mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, a position he would hold until 2016.

The Natal Indian Congress (NIC) legacy committee will hold a memorial service for Bhamjee at the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban on Saturday at 2pm.

Bhamjee was involved in many endeavours and organisations throughout his career. Mkhize said Bhamjee could relate to comrades throughout the spectrum with ease. Mkhize said that Bhamjee was part of a core of activists led by Harry Gwala to bring peace and stability to the Natal Midlands region.

“Violence was fomented by the police who organised the hit squads and arming of the vigilantes and turning of the community against one another.

“We worked as far down as Matatiele, Cedarville all the way through to Kokstad and Charlestown and Msinga in the depth of the rural areas,” Mkhize said.

He described Bhamjee as a unique, courageous and forthright congress leader who was in touch with the people and was prepared to use his skills and energy to solve community challenges.

“When he served in government he was an activist. He felt his job was not about sitting in the comforts of an office but to serve the people who who were struggling in the streets. What Yusuf demanded of the government as an activist is what he knew and committed himself to provide as a leader. As an MP, leader of the ANC and as a mayor he knew his responsibility could not change. It has to be about serving. That is why there is a problem in the ANC today.

“What drove the ANC to get those activists was the empathy they had for the people. The need to serve the people. To identify with challenges and to seek solutions for them and go all out and spend their time committing themselves to servicing those communities,” Mkhize told the attendees consisting of many ANC members of the Moses Mabhida Region.

He added: “But afterwards, when we were in government we started attracting different types of activists. The careerists who believe it was their turn to use the political office for their own growth. For their own enrichment and selfish interests. When they sit in a situation where the community is struggling, they do not focus not on what they can do for the community, but rather on wanting to get to the next office.”

Mkhize said that these are the challenges that have bedevilled the processes of providing services. He said instead of seeing others as colleagues from whom they would have to debate and discuss and find the best solutions they feel threatened if someone has a better suggestion because they think that that person is eyeing their job.

ANC member Zweli Mkhize said leaders in South Africa should emulate the type of leadership strategy that the late Yusuf Bhamjee epitomised. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African news agency ANA

Mkhize said Bhamjee was appointed mayor of uMgungundlovu District because of the complexities and challenges in the municipality.

“He understood the needs of the community, how to manage people and discipline cadres. In all levels he served with distinction and never lost touch with the community,” Mkhize said.

“In memory of Bhamjee, go back to that kind of activism where we build up, among our community, this cooperation, this nation of South Africans across the colour and religious divide and socio-economic status. What he fought for continues to inspire us,” Mkhize said.

[email protected]