A once sought after apartment block on Durban’s Esplanade is abandoned, dilapidated and taken over by sex workers and homeless people. Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

The Department of Public Works in KwaZulu-Natal is making inroads into plans to address the issue of problem buildings across Durban and the province. Speaking to IOL, KZN MEC Martin Meyer explained that a problem building is a building that brings down the value of property around it and attracts criminal elements. Meyer said his team is 43% complete with its comprehensive audit of all its buildings, and the state they are in. Meyer said this exercise is being done in-house, a massive saving, and it is going well so far. "We are not just doing a Google Earth look but we are actually sending out officials to look at the sites and conduct an assessment," he said. Meyer added that over 94% of the department's buildings are not classified as problem buildings.

Repurposing problem buildings Meyer said the idea is to repurpose some of the identified problem buildings; turning them into mixed-use buildings for non-profit and non-government organisations, community groups and traditional leader to use. "We want to partner with the private sector, either through leases or sales, and make these buildings work for the people. Some of these buildings can be divided to be used for commercial opportunities while other floors can be used as offices," he explained. Meyer said the department is also handing over some of the buildings to the eThekwini Municipality and there is clear plan on how to tackle those buildings. The MEC said one of the successes of the project is the handing over of a school that is no longer in use in KwaMashu to the Department of Higher Education. "We are moving fast in trying to find solutions," he said. Community engagement Meyer said the department is working with the community in finding solutions and uses for these buildings. "We went to the communities and asked them to speak to us on solutions for how these buildings can be better used. We also went to NGOs, NPOs and traditional leaders and discussed solutions so if a building is standing empty, it could be turned into a training centre for example," Meyer said. Alternative accommodation The MEC said in the event that people are still living in the identified problem buildings, working with the eThekwini Municipality, they are working on evicting them within the confines of the law. IOL has also reported on various arrests at these buildings that had been hijacked.