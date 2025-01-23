Police launch manhunt for suspects after man killed in La Lucia drive-by shooting

Police crime scene tape at a scene Police have launched a manhunt for suspect linked to a fatal drive-by shooting in La Lucia, Durban on Wednesday evening. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archives

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a fatal drive-by shooting in La Lucia on Wednesday night.

Police said a 53-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed on Shell Bourne Road.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm.

"Police responded to reports of a murder and upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds," police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said.

He said the suspects as well as the motive of the killing are unknown at this stage.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find multiple security providers already in attendance and the area cornered off.

The victim's Ford Ranger had been peppered with bullets.

"Paramedics were shown to where a bakkie was found in the roadway which had sustained multiple gunshot holes in the door and front of the vehicle.

"Paramedics found the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

"Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

IOL News