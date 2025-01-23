Breakthrough in payment disputes between KwaZulu-Natal contractors and public works MEC Martin Meyer

There's been a breakthrough between disgruntled contractors in KwaZulu-Natal and Public Works MEC, Martin Meyer following months of impasse over a payment dispute.

"Our meeting with the MEC went very well. Shame, we see he is really trying to resolve our payment issues. He was honest with us and showed us the emails where he is trying to get the Department of Education to pay for work done on their behalf," KZN contractor Lungile Zuma told IOL.

"That department has not paid which is why we can't be paid. The Department of Education is holding us all captive due to non payment and we are going to hold them accountable for our situation."

The talks with Meyer followed months of deadlock and protests where contractors and subcontractors blamed the Department of Public Works for failing to pay for work done on government projects which include schools and hospitals.

And, while Meyer has repeatedly insisted the bottleneck for payment delays was at the door of those departments which failed to pay, contractors maintained it was his department which acted as the implementing agent for the work and was therefore responsible for payment — until the meeting which saw Meyer receiving praise and understanding.

"We believe him when he says they don't have money left because they have not received the full amount due from departments including Education for some of the projects," added Zuma.

"But, as for Greys Hospital, we believe that project is part of a tender given to a contractor linked to political connections and must be investigated because things are not right there his contract was suspended and our sub contractors are left with outstanding money," he said.

"But at our meeting there was an agreement that the department would try to bring in those contractors who worked on the project to complete the work and try to ensure they receive their outstanding payments. That shows good faith."

Meyer welcomed the meeting and discussions to resolve the outstanding payment issues from contractors.

"The group shared their personal experiences ranging from accumulating personal debt of around R2 million, losing vehicles and mothers not being able to take care of their families. Some shared that they have not been paid for work done as far back as October 2023 for work done at Woodlands Primary, among other projects," said Meyer.

"In the meeting, I revealed that KZN Public Works is owed around R700 million for projects completed but due to non-payment by clients and departments, contractors and subcontractors cannot be paid," he said.

An assessment of the current project model would be conducted to see how to better protect contractors and subcontractors from issues of non-payment."

Approached for comment on allegations that the department was to blame for some of the payment delays, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: "There is a cordial engagement on this issue with the affected implementing agencies."

However, his response was slammed by Zuma who hit back.

"What cordial arrangement? Who have they met with? We've been crying for our money for two years. They didn't even bother to show up for the meeting with us and the MEC of Public Works to explain anything. That Department must be investigated for how money is spent because we do the work and they don't pay. So where is the money going,?" quipped Zuma.

