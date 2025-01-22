Zakariyya Desai kidnapping: Charges against trio withdrawn

IOL Charges against three men arrested in connection with the kidnapping of businessman Zakariyya Desai outside a mosque in September has been withdrawn.

Charges against three people accused of kidnapping businessman Zakariyya Desai outside a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal have been withdrawn.

Desai who owns, Desai's Cash & Carry, was taken by force in September 2024 by suspects driving a silver VW Polo after a night prayer. The suspects fired several shots as others tried to stop the kidnapping.

Esmael Maulide Ramos Nangy, Stefane Pereira Da Costa Brites, and Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa were arrested in November facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder.

Mlotshwa is a policeman employed with the South African Police Services (SAPS).

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed their appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Speaking about today's court proceedings Ramkisson-Kara said: "After a careful consideration of the matter including consultations with the relevant stakeholders, the state has decided to withdraw charges against all three accused."

Desai's whereabouts remain unknown.

IOL News