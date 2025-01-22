IOL A man was killed in Shelbourne Avenue in La Lucia in an alleged drive-by shooting. Picture: Supplied /ALS Paramedics

A man was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting incident in La Lucia, Durban on Wednesday evening.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 7.30pm on Shelbourne Avenue in La Lucia.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find multiple security providers already in attendance and the area cornered off.

The victim's Ford Ranger had been peppered with bullets.

"Paramedics were shown to where a bakkie was found in the roadway which had sustained multiple gunshot holes in the door and front of the vehicle.

"Paramedics found the driver a male believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

"Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson said at this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Police have been approached for comment and will be added once received.

IOL News