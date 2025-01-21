One person was injured following a rhino attack in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday

One person has been rushed to hospital for urgent care following a rhino attack in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.

Midlands EMS spokesperson, Ronald Robertson, said they were alerted to the incident, and an advanced life support team was dispatched to the scene to provide urgent medical assistance.

"On arrival, our team found one person who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient," Robertson said.

He said rescue teams had to use specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment.

After stabilisation at the scene, the patient was transported to a local trauma hospital for further treatment, Robertson said the patient was taken to a local trauma hospital for further treatment.

In a separate incident, also involving an animal, a young child was seriously injured while out horse riding.

Robertson said emergency teams raced to the scene in Howick, also in the KZN Midlands on Monday afternoon to find the injured child.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that a child had sustained serious injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

"The child was stabilized on scene using specialised rescue equipment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care," Robertson said.

