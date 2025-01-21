Govender brothers ate Nando's after Shailen Singh's murder, court hears

IOL Ferrel Govender and Darren Govender ate a Nando's meal after allegedly killing Shailen Singh, the State alleges. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

However, the State, in an explosive 27-page affidavit by lead investigator Kumarasan Bob Pillay, states that the motive for the murder was an affair.

The brothers have denied killing Singh and said they intended to attend their trial to clear their names.

The matter will return to the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They have been remanded at Westville Prison following their arrest on January 1, 2025.

Ferrel Govender, 40, and his brother Darren, 35, have been charged with murder and are awaiting a decision on their bail application.

The Govender brothers, accused of killing Shailen Singh, had a Nando's meal after the murder.

The State also has evidence that there were calls made from Ferrel to Singh minutes before he was shot.

Pillay said that CCTV footage places two vehicles at the scene - a Black BMW X5 driven by Ferrel and a black Ford Ranger, driven by Darren.

The brothers are accused of leaving the Meridian Drive parking in uMhlanga on December 29, 2024.

According to the domestic helper, both brothers arrived at Ferrel's home in Umhlanga at around 12.30pm and ate a Nando's meal for lunch and remained at the residence until 7pm that evening.

The helper also informed police on December 31, 2024, Ferrel packed four pairs of jeans, six t-shirts, underwear, and toiletries and left the premises in his G-Wagon.

The firearm

The State said that the Magistrate, during the first appearance of the Govender brothers on January 3, 2025, ordered that accused one (Ferrel) hand over his firearm to the investigation team.

This had to be done within 12 hours of their court appearance.

The court heard that Ferrel supplied the investigating team with an address in Sandton, Gauteng.

On January 4, Pillay said the team arrived at the premises at around 5pm.

The safe where Ferrel said the firearm would be kept was empty.

"To date he has not complied with the court order to hand over the said firearm," Pillay told the court.

Police found five firearms at Darren's home.

