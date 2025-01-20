Contractors demand tender suspension in KZN over unpaid bills

Contractors in KwaZulu-Natal have called on the Department of Public Works to halt tenders until outstanding payments for completed projects across the province are settled.

“We are owed millions by this government and have been raising concerns since last year with no solution. On Monday, we will be picketing outside the Public Works office in KZN to protest the same issue. Unfortunately, the department failed to deliver on its promise to pay contractors by mid-December, leaving many of us without money over Christmas and facing pressure from loan sharks,” said contractor Lungi Zuma.

Responding to the allegations of non-payment, KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer said his department understood the frustrations and that the matter was being addressed at cabinet level.

“We paid more than R500 million to contractors in December and managed to reduce the outstanding debt from R900 million to R200 million. However, the reality is that we don’t control the budget. We must wait for payments from our client departments, whether it be education or others. We are addressing this at the highest level with cabinet and working hard to find a solution,” Meyer said.

Since taking office, Meyer has also intensified efforts to combat corruption within his department.

Recently, several officials, including the former director of the Supply Chain Management unit and three others, were implicated in alleged negligence, corruption and misconduct, which reportedly cost the department more than R1 billion.

Meyer confirmed that criminal charges are being pursued and said efforts would be made to ensure those found guilty are not re-employed within government.

The crackdown has extended nationally, leading to the arrest of several officials from Public Works departments in other provinces.

The arrests have confirmed longstanding complaints from contractors that corrupt officials demand kickbacks for tenders, which affects the prioritisation of payments.

While welcoming the anti-corruption drive, contractors say it offers little immediate relief to their financial struggles.

“It’s good news that they are finally taking action against corrupt officials, which we have been talking about for a long time, but it doesn’t solve our payment issues. Arresting officials doesn’t provide financial relief. We have commitments and debts for work already done for the government.

“We are being told that Public Works is owed money by the Department of Education, which is why they can’t pay us. But why should that be our problem?

We complete the work and tender for jobs with Public Works as the custodian of these projects, yet when it comes to payments, we are told it’s not their responsibility. So why do they issue tenders if they can’t pay? Where is the budget for these contracts?” asked Zuma, who claims to be owed more than R2 million in outstanding payments.

IOL News