IOL A bus driver was gunned down in Westham, Phoenix on Monday morning.

A 33-year-old bus driver was shot dead in Westham, Phoenix on Monday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 am.

"On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the white bus partially off the road," said RUSA boss Prema Balram.

He said the driver was shot multiple times and died before paramedics could arrive.

"It is alleged that three occupants of a white Toyota Etios (registration unknown) opened fire on the bus before they sped off."

Balram said there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.