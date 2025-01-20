IOL A bus driver was gunned down in Westham, Phoenix on Monday morning.
A 33-year-old bus driver was shot dead in Westham, Phoenix on Monday morning.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 am.
"On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the white bus partially off the road," said RUSA boss Prema Balram.
He said the driver was shot multiple times and died before paramedics could arrive.
"It is alleged that three occupants of a white Toyota Etios (registration unknown) opened fire on the bus before they sped off."
Balram said there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said the driver was reversing the bus in his yard when he was gunned down.
Suspects fled in Toyota Etios. He said while the motive for the murder was unknown, nothing had been stolen.
A case of murder was opened.
On Friday, in another incident, five men were hacked to death in Inanda township on Friday morning.
Their bodies were found near a school on a sports field.
"Information at police’s disposal at this stage suggests that the victims, aged between 19 and 26 years old, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi around midnight and their bodies were only discovered just after 6h30 in the morning with multiple injuries," said police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda.
Police said one of the victims had one of their arms chopped off.
Later that same day, police arrested a total of 12 people in connection with the murder.
The eldest suspect is 70-years-old.
