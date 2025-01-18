Wentworth’s heartwarming haircut drive supports schoolchildren and unemployed barbers

The Wentworth community, south of Durban, rallied together to support the #DressSmartThinkSmart back to school haircut drive initiative. I Supplied

The Wentworth community, south of Durban, rallied together to support the #DressSmartThinkSmart back to school haircut drive initiative.

One of the organisers, Neil Axford, said the concept of cutting hair came about when a request was made on local WhatsApp groups calling for donations towards school uniforms for the less fortunate in the Austerville community.

However, the response was not what they expected, and wanting to bring a smile to the boys, they decided to assist the school children in another way.

“I recalled a school principal advising us to dress smart and think smart. We thought about what we can do next and the thought of going to local barbers was discussed. On referral, we went door to door looking for barbers.The team and I were taken aback when we found that the community had many barbers. Most of them are unemployed and struggling financially,” Axford said.

Approximately 250 boys were given school boy haircuts for free on Monday and Tuesday.

Axford said this was according to the rules of the school. The initiative covered the areas of K1, Silvertree Road and Landsdowne Road over two days. Twelve barbers volunteered their time.

“We achieved our goal of putting a smile on the boys’ faces. The money raised was given to the barbers. Their enthusiasm made it work. Two of them have since found work in the community. They also became recognised for the role they played. It is a boost for the township economy,” Axford said.

“To all who bought into the vision, no amount of words can express our thanks and appreciation. The smiles coming from the youngsters was heart warming. It reminded me of the reason we serve our community,“ Axford added.

Head of Department - International and Governance Relations at eThekwini Municipality and community activist, Eric Apelgren, said that the Wentworth community came together in a heartening display of solidarity as fathers, mothers, guardians, and local barbers volunteered their time to provide complimentary haircuts to children starting school.

Apelgren said that community activists successfully rallied donations to support the initiative with essential resources such as refreshments, seating, power, and shelter, fostering a sense of hope and opportunity as young, skilled barbers break into the industry and challenge unemployment.

“They have earned admiration and gratitude for the community leaders and activists driving this positive movement,” Apelgren said.

Community activist, Andre De Bruin, said when such initiatives like these take place, it shows that the people are tired of all the negatives.

“This type of initiative did not target a specific group but reached out to everyone. A standing ovation for all who heeded to the call,” he said.

Axford gave special thanks to Eric Apelgren, Quincy Fynn, Sean Jude Dressing, Cuan Botha, Allison Ruiters, Dawn Gobey, Allan Holmes, Marvin Ogle, Reggie Smith, Tamerin Lopez, Tremaine Pulu Lewis and Elaine Pieterse.

He also thanked those who assisted on day one. These were: Shanon, the owner of K1 Barber, Fathima Axford Walljee, Inky Samuels, Nathan Smith, and Christopher Enicker.

Reacting to the initiative on Facebook,

Abraham-Abednego Tsekiso Kortjaas said: “I love how this initiative not only provides a service but also a sense of community and hope for the future - that's so pretty to see!”

Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said: “This is one of the beautiful things I love about Durban communities. This is beautiful.”

[email protected]