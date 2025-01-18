Teddy bear mistaken for tiger highlights issues in South Africa’s captive big cat industry

The recent incident in Shallcross, Durban, where a teddy bear was mistaken for a tiger, has raised questions about the presence of tigers in South African suburbs. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

The recent incident in Shallcross, Durban, where a teddy bear was mistaken for a tiger, has raised questions about the presence of tigers in South African suburbs.

Fiona Miles, director of FOUR PAWS South Africa, emphasised that while such sightings are extremely rare, there have been incidents in the past where tigers kept as pets escaped and roamed the streets.

Miles said public awareness and stricter regulations are essential to ensure such misunderstandings remain rare and to address the serious concerns associated with big cat captivity and trade.

A panic-stricken resident sent a voice note to the Shallcross Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Durban, stating that she spotted a tiger and its babies under a tree in the bushes along Madho Road on Tuesday.

The Shallcross CPF and several security companies and CPF members sprang into action, only to find a stuffed tiger.

“It is important to understand the context of tigers in South Africa, especially concerning the captive big cat industry. While the Shallcross incident was a false alarm, it highlights the broader issues surrounding the captive big cat industry in South Africa,” Miles said.

In South Africa, tigers are not found in the wild because they are not native to the region. Miles said there are currently over 600 tigers estimated to be kept in captivity, kept in private breeding facilities, zoos, and tourist attractions.

She said that tigers originate from Asia, with their natural habitats being tropical forests, mangroves, and grasslands.

However, in South Africa, tigers are typically found in captive facilities, sanctuaries, and zoos.

Miles said that South Africa has become a hub for the captive big cat industry, including tigers, due to weak and fragmented wildlife legislation.

Tigers are most often found in private breeding farms: These facilities breed tigers for commercial purposes, such as tourism, the exotic pet trade, and the tiger bone trade.

Tourism Attractions: Many facilities offer tiger cub petting, tiger walks, or photo opportunities with tigers, often marketed as conservation efforts, but these practices exploit the animals for profit.

Exotic Pets: Some tigers are kept as exotic pets by private owners, often in unsuitable conditions.

Miles said that ethical sanctuaries provide rescued tigers with species-appropriate environments where they can live free from exploitation.

Examples include:

LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary: Managed by FOUR PAWS, this sanctuary near Bethlehem, Free State, offers tigers and other big cats rescued from poor conditions a safe and natural home.

Tigers can also be found in some zoos, where they are kept as part of animal collections, often for educational or conservation purposes.

Miles explained that Tigers are not adapted to South Africa’s ecosystems and would not survive in the wild due to:

Incompatible Climate and Habitat: Tigers thrive in dense forests, wetlands, and areas with abundant water sources, which differ from South Africa's predominantly savannah and arid landscapes.

Prey Availability: Tigers rely on specific prey species, such as deer and wild boar, which are not native to South Africa.

Competition with Native Predators: Even if released into the wild, tigers would face competition from native predators like lions, leopards, and hyenas.

Miles said the trade of live tigers and tiger parts is driven by demand in countries like China and Vietnam.

Inadequate enclosures increase the risk of tiger escapes, endangering both the public and the animals, she added.

According to her, FOUR PAWS is advocating for a complete ban on the breeding and trade of tigers in South Africa. Also improved legislation to ensure big cats are not kept in captivity for profit or personal ownership.

Miles said that South Africa, a country celebrated for its iconic wildlife, is facing growing concerns over its role in the captive tiger industry — a practice that raises significant ethical and conservation questions.

