IOL The State believes the Govender brothers, Ferrel and Darren, should not be released on bail. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender have been in jail for almost 17 days following their arrest for the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh.

The 32-year-old was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga on December 29, 2024, at around midday.

The Govender brothers are accused of Singh's murder but have denied any involvement in the killing, saying that they intended to plead not guilty.

The week the court heard that a love affair was the alleged motive for the attack.

It is alleged that Singh was killed because he was dating Ferrel's girlfriend.

The brothers are applying for bail on Friday in the Durban Magistrate's Court. The bail application started on Monday.

The State provided explosive testimony from lead investigator, Warrant Officer Bob Pillay, this week. Pillay told the court that they have prima facie evidence linking the Govender brothers to the crime.

Pillay said that the duo should not be released on bail as they made evade trial and interfere with witnesses.

In addition, Pillay said that CCTV footage placed both the accused at the scene of the crime on the day Shailen was murdered.

The State will allege that Ferrel shot 10 bullets into Singh while he was seated in his Toyota Hilux bakkie.

The police found 14 spent cartridges at the scene.

The brothers are facing a Schedule 6, which is a pre-planned or premeditated offence.

This means that the onus was on the brothers to supply the court with exceptional circumstances as to why they should be released on bail.

But who are the Govender brothers?

Ferrel Govender

Ferrel is a 40-year-old businessman and the Group CEO of Pro-Secure situated in Burman Drive in Morningside, Durban.

The security company has a national footprint and has over 8,000 customers and 3,000 employees.

He is divorced and has three minor children, sons aged six, 15 and 17.

In his affidavit, Ferrel said two of his sons were going to school while his eldest son was expected to pursue tertiary studies.

Govender cites himself as a self-employed businessman with multiple business interests, with 22 registered companies ranging from the construction industry to asset management.

The court heard that the annual wage component for Pro-Secure was in excess of R180 million for the prior financial year.

He also owns various properties around the country.

Ferrel said he facilitated development programs to empower both employed and unemployed learners.

During 2023 and 2024 he donated R1.5 million to worthy charitable causes.

Darren Govender

Darren Govender is a 35-year-old father of three, who lives in Morningside.

He is a self-employed businessman and the sole director and CEO of Tricore SA, which has 40 employees and other employees hired on a temporary basis.

Darren said he manages this company on a daily basis.

He is also the co-operational manager at Pro-Secure.

Darren has three children aged two, five, and 11. He lives with his life partner.

The court heard that while he has no pending cases, he does have previous convictions of drunk driving and possession of drugs.

The bail hearing is continuing.

IOL News