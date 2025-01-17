Mcebisi Runeyi and Siyanda Mbulwana were arrested for allegedly trying to kill SARS advocate, Coreth Naude.
Two suspects, arrested in connection with an alleged hit on Advocate Coreth Naude, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.
The men were arrested in the Western Cape in December following Naude's shooting outside an uMhlanga Hotel on July 18.
At the time, Naude, was believed to have been working on a tax investigation involving controversial Durban businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize.
IOL previously reported that Naude was driving into the hotel she was staying at when she was ambushed by two armed men who fired several times at her vehicle.
The Hawks are probing the motive behind an attempted assassination on Sars advocate, Coreth Naude
At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Naude was able to drive into the parking lot and received medical attention, and was rushed to hospital.
He said the suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla.
"The case was assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit. The team's investigations led them to the Western Cape where the men, aged 28 and 29 were arrested in Mitchell's Plain and Milnerton," Netshiunda said.
The suspects have previously appeared in court on December 23.
