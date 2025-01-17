Mcebisi Runeyi and Siyanda Mbulwana were arrested for allegedly trying to kill SARS advocate, Coreth Naude.

Two suspects, arrested in connection with an alleged hit on Advocate Coreth Naude, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The men were arrested in the Western Cape in December following Naude's shooting outside an uMhlanga Hotel on July 18.

At the time, Naude, was believed to have been working on a tax investigation involving controversial Durban businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize.

IOL previously reported that Naude was driving into the hotel she was staying at when she was ambushed by two armed men who fired several times at her vehicle.