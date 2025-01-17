A group of 12 people have been arrested in connection with a mass murder in Inanda that left five people dead.

The bodies of the victims were found in a sports field in Bambayi after 6 am.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said the victims were hacked to death.

He said police suspected a bush knife was used in the commission of the crime.

"Police responded to reports of multiple murders and upon arrival at the crime scenes, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school, whereas the other two bodies were discovered at another field, about a kilometre away from the first crime scene."

On Friday afternoon, Nethsuinda said swift police investigations led to the arrest of 12 suspects.

"The suspects, aged between 22 and 70 years old, will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 January 2025"

Police said the suspects are believed to be members of a certain forum in the community and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

"Information at police’s disposal at this stage suggests that the victims, aged between 19 and 26 years old, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi around midnight and their bodies were only discovered just after 6h30 in the morning with multiple injuries."

Police said one of the victims had one of their arms chopped off.

