IOL Five men were found hacked to death in Inanda, KZN.

Five men were found hacked to death in the Bambayi area in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said the victims were hacked to death.

He said they suspect a bush knife was used in the commission of the crime.

"Police responded to reports of multiple murders and upon arrival at the crime scenes, three bodies were found at a sports ground near a school, whereas the other two bodies were discovered at another field, about a kilometre away from the first crime scene.

"Information at police’s disposal at this stage suggests that the victims, aged between 19 and 26 years old, were allegedly kidnapped from their homes in Bambayi around midnight and their bodies were only discovered just after 6h30 in the morning with multiple injuries.

"One victim had his one arm chopped off."

Police said the motive for the killings is unknown at this stage.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) their operations centre received multiple calls for assistance from residents and scholars in the vicinity of the Inanda Newtown Comprehensive High School just before 7am.

"Reaction Officers, paramedics and police officer converged on the area and were pointed out three bodies. The men had suffered multiple body and head injuries and were declared deceased by paramedics," said RUSA boss Prem Balram.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

IOL News