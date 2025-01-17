Govender brothers to remain in jail as court adjourns for bail decision later this month

The Govender brothers, from left, Ferrel and Darren, during their bail application in Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender will remain in custody as their application for bail was adjourned on Friday for a decision.

The pair are accused of killing Shailen Singh, 32, on December 29, 2024 in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in uMhlanga.

Singh sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on scene.

They were arrested on January 1, 2025 and have been at Westville Prison since.

The Govender brothers, both businessmen, have asked the courts to release them on bail pending the trial.

They said they intend on pleading not guilty and clearing their name.

The matter was adjourned to January 27, 2025, for arguments and judgment on the bail application.

The State alleges that they have a strong prima facie case against the accused and have asked the court to deny them bail.

Lead investigator Warrant Officer Bob Pillay told the court that the motive for the murder was because Singh had been having an affair with Ferrel's girlfriend.

IOL News