An NSRI Port Edward trainee crew member, who happened to be surfing at Silver Beach at the time, had noticed a male and a female caught in rip currents while they were swimming.

An Eastern Cape man, 28 and woman, 21 were saved from drowning at Silver Beach, Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal after a quick response of a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward trainee crewman, who was surfing nearby at the time, and two Simunye lifeguards who sprang into the water to help.

John Nicholas, NSRI Port Edward station commander, said the incident occurred as a group of friends celebrated a friend's matric results.

He added that the duty crew were activated at 5.30pm on Tuesday, 14 January, while holding a normal management meeting at the NSRI Port Edward station 32 rescue base, in response to reports of a drowning in progress at Silver Beach, Port Edward.

NSRI Port Edward rescue swimmers arrived in the NSRI rescue truck at the site. KZN Government Health EMS (EMRS, or Emergency Medical and Rescue Services) also reacted.

"He paddled towards them on his surfboard to assist them and he was joined by two Simunye lifeguards, armed with a rescue torpedo buoy, who had launched into the surf to assist," said Nicholas.

The two victims had been swept about 100 metres offshore and were in difficulty in the surf zone, caught up in rip currents. The woman was helped ashore on the surfboard by an NSRI trainee, while the man was taken to the beach using the rescue torpedo buoy and Simunye lifeguards.

"Together NSRI medics and the Simunye lifeguards medically treated the two patients for non-fatal drowning symptoms, and they were joined by an EMS paramedic who assisted with medical treatment at the beach."

