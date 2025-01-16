Shailen Singh murder: Why the State believes the Govender brothers should be denied bail

IOL The State believes the Govender brothers, Ferrel and Darren, should not be released on bail. Picture: Nomonde Zondi

The State believes that the Govender brothers, who have been charged with the murder of Shailen Singh, should not be released on bail.

In a 27-page affidavit handed to the Durban Magistrate's Court, the sworn affidavit of lead investigator Warrant Officer Kumarasan Pillay states that if Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender are released on bail there is a likelihood that they would endanger the safety of the public or any particular person.

The duo is charged with the murder of Singh, 32, who was gunned down on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in uMlhanga.

"The motive for killing the deceased is based on the alleged love affair with applicant one's (Ferrel Govender's) girlfriend. There is evidence including photographs and video footage indicating that applicant one (Ferrel Govender) assaulted his girlfriend — who is the reason for the killing of the deceased."

Pillay said police received information that there were processes on the go for the girlfriend to obtain a protection order against Ferrel.

"Her life remains in danger in view of the fact that applicant one has already carried out the threat on the deceased."

Pillay said there was a very high likelihood that the girlfriend would suffer the same fate.

"There have been threats thrown at the deceased's family in this matter. There is evidence that he has shot and killed the deceased as he promised to. Who else is next in line in Singh's family if one considers what applicant one (Ferrel Govender) threatened to do."

Pillay said it could be clearly seen that the accused had total disregard for the safety of the community and public in general as the shooting occurred in broad daylight.

"The investigation team and I found 14 spent cartridges on the crime scene and the cause of death of the deceased was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen."

With regards to Darren, Pillay said that there is proof of cases of assault and intimidation against him.

"Evidence shows that he was present when the deceased was shot and assisted applicant one (Ferrel Govender). If he is released on bail, he is likely to be an extended hand of applicant one in his intention of eliminating certain people as in evidence in this case."

The State further argued that if the Govender brothers were found guilty the sentence could be life imprisonment.

"And this will be a sufficient motive for them to evade trial."