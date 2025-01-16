IOL The alleged hitman has been arrested in connection with the murder of KZN cop Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) have arrested the alleged mastermind in the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal policewoman who was gunned down in her home in April last year.

Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa, 33, was killed on April 11, 2024 while in her home in Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Hawks said no one was present during the shooting incident.

Mbanjwa's fiance Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi came home later that evening and found Mbanjwa's body.

A few months later on November 25, 2024, the Hawks arrested Mngqithi in connection with Mbanjwa's murder.

Police said both members were stationed at the Umzimkhulu police station.

Mngqithi appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court charged with murder.

The bail application was heard in December last year and the matter is part-heard.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Hawks nabbed the 36-year-old in the Mpolweni area near Pietermaritzburg.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the accused faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Friday, January 17, 2025.

IOL News