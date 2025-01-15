A traditional healer and his two sons face murder charges after a man they allegedly assaulted last month, died in hospital.

A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer and his sons are expected to apply for bail at the Mtubatuba Magistrate's Court on January 21.

The three, who were initially charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, now face charges of murder, kidnapping and assault after the 28-year-old man they allegedly assaulted, died from his injuries.

It is alleged that Khulekani Ngubane and his two sons, Sihle Zungu and Mduduzi Ngubane went to fetch the deceased, Thandazani Mngomezulu, after he proposed love to the older Ngubane's girlfriend.

According to police, Mngomezulu was drunk at the time and spoke ill of Ngubane to the woman.

"Ngubane then took his two sons and went to fetch Mngomezulu from his home in the Qwakini area of Mtubatuba. The three reportedly forced Mngomezulu to their home where they allegedly tied him against a tree and the father assaulted him on December 15," said KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He said Mngomezulu was rescued by community members who pleaded with the traditional healer that the victim had had enough.

"After spending several days in hospital in Empangeni, Mngomezulu succumbed to his severe injuries," Netshiunda added.

Ngubane, aged 48, and his sons, aged 21 and 24, were arrested and appeared in court where the matter was remanded until their next appearance.

