‘Smooth conclusion’ of matric exams, here’s when marking is set to begin

The matric exams are concluding today. KZN Education Department said it has been incident-free. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education announced that it was a smooth conclusion to the National Senior Certificate examinations.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka said he was pleased with the seamless administration and successful conclusion of the exams which began on October 21, 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest numbers of candidates with 190,452 candidates, 172,433 full-time and 18,019 part-time.

The Department of Education in KZN has employed 9,390 markers, who will work across 32 marking centres.

Marking will begin on December 1, 2024 and conclude by December 10, 2024, with marking centres officially closing on December 18, 2024, following the return of scripts to district storage facilities.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2024 National Senior Certificate Examination was conducted without any irregularities or leaks, maintaining its credibility and integrity,” said MEC Hlomuka.

“We are ecstatic that the examination process concluded smoothly and without disruptions.”

In the Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier thanked the public for the support shown to the learners during this five-week exam period.

Results are set to be released by Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on January 13, 2025.

The Eastern Cape police said they had observed a troubling pattern or occurrence that is the "pens down" phenomenon.

“This "pens down" phenomenon is riddled with excessive alcohol abuse, drug abuse, and reckless behaviour by the youth. This act endangers the lives of the youth and undermines their matric achievements.”

