Holidaying in KZN? Four beaches have been closed, while 19 remain open

A file picture of Durban beaches during the previous year’s festive season. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

The eThekwini Municipality announced on Wednesday that 19 beaches across its metro were opened while four beaches remained temporarily closed.

These results were announced as the City launched the Festive Season Management Plan campaign.

The City said it was ready to host thousands of visitors who will be descending on the city during this festive season.

An estimated 1.3 million visitors are expected to grace KZN shores over the festive period.

“We want to showcase to the world that Durban is open for business and that indeed we remain Africa’s playground,” said City mayor Cyril Xaba.

SAFETY

The mayor said there would be high police visibility of SAPS, Metro, Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security companies, at all tourism sites and areas that it has identified as crime hotspots.

“We are confident that this collaboration will improve the safety of our visitors and residents.”

HOMELESS PEOPLE

While Durban faces ongoing challenges of homelessness, the City said every effort was being made to direct people living on the streets to three shelters that are currently operating in the city which are Block AK, Jewish Club, and Strollers.

“This is a crucial intervention because some, especially those who have become drug addicts, end up resorting to crime.”

ROAD SAFETY

To control traffic on the beach, certain roads leading to the beachfront will be access-controlled, the City said.

“The park-and-ride facility will be available at no cost every 30 minutes throughout the festive season.”

In addition there will be a clamp-down on drinking and driving as well as reckless behaviour on our roads.

“Law enforcement operations, including multidisciplinary roadblocks will be conducted throughout the city to combat all forms of criminality.”

BEACHES

The City said they would monitor and conduct weekly assessments of beach water quality to ensure that residents and visitors are kept abreast of the test results.

The latest beach water quality results indicate that 19 Durban beaches are open while four beaches are temporarily closed as investigations to trace the source of pollution.

The four beaches that remain closed are Anstey’s Beach, Reunion, Battery Beach and Bay of Plenty.

Some of the best beaches with the lowest e-coli level recorded for this week were Point and uShaka Beach.

In the North of KZN Umdloti Main, uMhlanga and Bronze Beach had low levels of e-coli.

In the south of KZN, Toti Main, Brighton, Winklespruit and Pipeline had low levels of e-coli.

There are also over 30 swimming pools open in various parts of the city.

IOL News