‘Durban is ready to roll out the red carpet’: Upbeat Mayor Cyril Xaba predicts tourism spend will rake in billions

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba at the launch of the Festive Season launch. Picture: Supplied

Durban is set to rake in a staggering R2.5 million in tourism spend this festive season.

eThekwini Municipality described the economic impact of this festive season as significant at the festive season launch this week.

City Mayor Cyril Xaba said projections for 2024/2025 anticipate a rise in occupancy rates to 75% with over 1.3 million visitors.

“With a direct spend of R2.5 billion and a GDP contribution of R6.3 billion.”

The mayor said most importantly, this growth translates into over 11,000 jobs, “reaffirming tourism’s vital role in driving economic recovery and growth”.

He said Durban is more than a destination.

“It’s an invitation to explore, experience, and embrace the best of South Africa.”

Speaking about developments on Durban’s popular beachfront, Xaba said they were excited about the investment that the city continues to inject in the beachfront in collaboration with the private sector.

“A few months ago, we announced a R1 billion investment of the redevelopment of Elangeni and Maharani Hotels.

“Last week, when we officially opened the Durban Beach Café, I made a commitment that we will soon be announcing bold plans about the Joe Cools property.

“We are pleased to report that eThekwini Municipality has appointed a developer for the long-term leasing and redevelopment of this building. We have no doubt that this investment will further enhance the beachfront as a key tourism asset of the city.”

Xaba’s message to upcoming visitors: “Durban is open for business and we are ready to roll out the red carpet for visitors during the festive season.”

