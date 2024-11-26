23-year-old man from Limpopo dragged out to sea by rip current at uMhlanga, still missing

The missing man was pulled beyond the waves by a rip current. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

The KZN Surf Rescue Network was called on Monday when eyewitnesses reported a drowning in progress in the surf zone at Eastmore Crescent in uMhlanga, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

eThekwini Municipal uMhlanga Surf lifeguards, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) uMhlanga rescue swimmers, Netcare 911 ambulance services, Marshall Security, SA Police Service, Metro Police Search and Rescue, and Police Search and Rescue all responded.

“On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers and eThekwini uMhlanga lifeguards launched into the surf using a Malibu rescue board and rescue torpedo buoys and free dive searched for the 23-year-old male,” said the NSRI.

Despite a comprehensive sea and beach search, there is still no sign of the missing man.

The NSRI said that it appears that two brothers from Limpopo, who now live in Johannesburg, were on holiday in the Drakensberg and were returning to Johannesburg.

However, they opted to go swim at the beach before their flight home. One brother, who is a Limpopo University student, had gone into the sea to swim. He then seemingly got trapped in rip currents.

“A local bystander Good Samaritan man had entered the water to try to help. He retreated when lifeguards and NSRI rescue swimmers joined the search. During the night, family of the missing man arrived in uMhlanga from Johannesburg.”

The search is ongoing, with eThekwini uMhlanga Surf Lifesaving, Police Search and Rescue, and Metro Police Search and Rescue all participating.

NSRI extended sympathy to the missing man’s family during this trying time.

