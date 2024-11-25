Boy, aged 4, killed in single car rollover on KZN North Coast

A four-year-old was killed in a horror crash on the R74 towards Blythedale. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

A four-year-old boy was killed in a single-car rollover on the R74 towards Blythdale on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Sunday afternoon.

"The light motor vehicle, with 12 occupants, lost control, rolling multiple times," said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick.

She said another boy, aged 3, sustained moderate injuries while the remaining occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Sadly, the four-year-old was declared deceased at the scene. The patients were stabilised on scene before being rushed by emergency services to hospital for further care.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the young boy," Meyrick said.

In a separate crash, a man in his 30s, was killed in a car crash at the corners of Duranta and Tara roads in the Merebank area, in the Durban south area.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as they found a vehicle on its roof with one occupant believed to be a passenger entrapped in the wreckage. Immediately eThekweni Fire Department were called to assist," said ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

He said the deceased suffered extensive injuries and there was nothing more that paramedics could do for him.

"One other occupant was treated on scene for moderate injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required," Jamieson said.

IOL News