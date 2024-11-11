How Florida Road won hearts of Durban

It's a story of unity, tenacity and resilience. Durban's prime dining strip, Florida Road, is embracing the spirit of Ubuntu to welcome visitors - and it's working.

"Durban has been through some tough economic times and the hospitality sector especially has not been easy. But through coming together, as the Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP), eThekwini Municipality, Florida Road businesses and residents, we managed to create a hub which is safe, diverse and offers the best in dining experiences in Durban," explained Precinct manager Vanessa Knight.

Through this partnership, Florida Road has increased visible security presence, additional street monitors and is rolling out festive plans which will turn the strip into a glittering Christmas wonderland.

"This year marks 25 years of our presence on Florida Road and it's been a roller coaster journey. But the collaboration of all stakeholders proves that it's important to come together. Our economy needs us all to play our part if we are to rise above economic challenges. We are grateful for the local support even during tough times and it's a season of cheer and giving and that's what Florida Road will continue doing," Derryck Myers, owner of Butcher Boys said.

With over 60 restaurants offering a global taste experience, Florida Road is regarded as a key tourist hub for Durban and the city is expected to pull out all stops to ensure a successful and safe season.

The collaboration between businesses and residents has made a huge impact, adds Knight, and is amongst the first in Durban. "We recently joined hands with residents in the area and hosted a Florida Road Halloween event. The response exceeded our expectations and proved what we can do if we come together. It was the first precinct which brought together the different parties and this made a huge difference and we are going to build on that. It's going to be a fantastic place to be this festive season and beyond,“ added Knight.

