‘All of KwaZulu-Natal feels this great loss,’ KZN premier mourns the passing of Princess Angela Buthelezi

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli paying to tribute Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi at the KwaPhindangene Homestead in Ulundi. Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, on Saturday paid tribute to late Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, the daughter of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, at the KwaPhindangene Homestead in Ulundi.

The princess died on October 21, aged 55, at a hospital in Cape Town.

“On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government come with heavy hearts to pay our last respects to Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi,” Ntuli said.

“Her passing brings deep sorrow especially so soon after the passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year.”

The premier said that the KZN government had high hopes for Princess Angela’s contributions.

“Her intellect and experience were invaluable especially during this critical period in SA political landscape where her wisdom would have greatly benefited the provincial and national government of unity,” he said.

“All of KwaZulu-Natal feels this great loss.“

According to Ntuli, the passing of the princess is not only a loss for the family but also the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“We mourn with the family and the Buthelezi clan,” Ntuli said.

Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi served as a member of the National Assembly of South Africa for the IFP from 2021 until her passing. She also sat on the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements.

On Monday, Francois Rodgers, a member of the KZN Executive Council and the Democratic Alliance (DA) KZN leader, said that the princess played a significant role in ensuring democracy and fighting unity in SA.

“The DA acknowledges the contribution by the Princess and wish her family and loved ones comfort during this difficult time,” Rodgers said.

Earlier this week, The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements Nocks Seabi said that he was shocked to hear about the Princess Buthelezi's untimely passing.

“Death has once again robbed South Africa of a devoted public representative who showed a deep commitment to the delivery of quality human settlements to the people,” Seabi said.

“Her commitment to serving the people of South Africa was unquestionable, and she passes on with her boots on.”

