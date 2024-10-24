LOOK: New look Moses Mabhida Stadium promises non-stop fun for adrenaline junkies

A new sky car, new viewing platform, sea facing bungee jumping and a new big swing; these are just some of the many new attractions to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Built ahead of the 2010 World Cup, the stadium is currently undergoing upgrades and refurbishments that aim to attract visitors to the site.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Mayor Cyril Xaba, said the work being done is to ensure the stadium remains one of the best sporting facilities in the country.

Upgrades are under way at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

"A few months ago, the council approved R236 million to rehabilitate the stadium which has been in existence for 15 years. We want to assure all our stakeholders that the venue is structurally sound, and it will continue to host major events while the repairs are ongoing. This has been approved and certified by engineers," Xaba said.

The City has unveiled its plans to upgrade the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

He said after its opening in 2009, the stadium required major upgrades and rehabilitation to ensure that it does not only remain relevant and attractive, but also compliant.

"We have no doubt that these upgrades will not only guarantee commercial viability of the stadium, but they will also improve safety of residents and visitors. This is in line with our vision of building resilient infrastructure that is aligned with evolving technological advancements," Xaba said.

What to expect

* Arch & Bowl Lighting

* Reinstated Arch lighting

* Option for colour themed lighting

* New Sky Car

* New high spec cabin

* Increased travel time for enhanced user experience

* Increased availability (engineered to travel in higher winds)

* Accessible to disabled persons

* New Viewing Platform

* 60% increase in floor area

* High spec glass construction

* Cantilevered glass floor for “Air Walk” experience

* New Docking Station

* Visitor reception area with enhanced visitor experience

* High spec architectural design

* New Big Swing

* Improved access to launch platform and revisioned

platform

* New Zip Line

* New experience

* Ends at People’s Park for after adventure refreshments

* Compression Ring Walk

* Dramatic Durban vistas

* Sea facing bungee jump option

