FINALLY! KZN government to unveil King Shaka statue next month

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thami Ntuli, is expected to officially unveil the King Shaka statue next month.

The unveiling will be done as a tribute to King Shaka, in partnership with national government and the Zulu Royal House.

IOL previously reported that the unveiling of the statue has been a protracted affair, with several dates proposed in the past that ultimately did not materialise.

Fourteen years ago, a statue of King Shaka was commissioned and unveiled before the Soccer World Cup in 2010 however, concerns were raised that the initial statue did not depict the Zulu king correctly but rather made him look like a herd boy.

In August 2022, a second, much larger statue, was erected but remained covered.

“This significant event will be a tribute to King Shaka kaSenzangakhona, the founding father of the Zulu nation, whose leadership and military strategy forged one of the most powerful kingdoms in Southern Africa. The unveiling of this statue aims to honour his legacy and preserve his memory for future generations,” Premier Ntuli said.

He added that the monument will serve as a symbol of unity, strength, and pride for the people of the province and the entire nation, celebrating King Shaka's contributions to Zulu history, culture, and identity.

The unveiling is set to take place at the King Shaka International Airport on November 7 from 9am.

IOL News